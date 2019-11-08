PopeWatch: Pope Troll

Sometimes PopeWatch suspects that the Pope is trolling us:

Pope Francis insisted we go further: “We need a true ‘cultural revolution’”, he said, “a transformation of our collective gaze, our attitudes, our ways of seeing ourselves”. We need to undertake “the slow work of changing structures, through participation in public dialogue, where decisions are made that affect the lives of the most vulnerable”.

The Pope urged those present to continue their “creative commitment” in the service of the poorest and refugees, defending human rights and providing social services in many fields. He encouraged them to “collaborate in a network among yourselves and with other ecclesial and civil organizations”, said Pope Francis, in order to ensure “the defense of the most underprivileged in this increasingly globalized world”.

Go here to read the rest. The Cultural Revolution under Mao claimed a body count in the millions. It is just as well that the Pope only exercises secular authority in a postage stamp principality so that we do not have to see what a Francis Cultural Revolution would do if backed up by government power. The fact that he seems oblivious to what the current Chinese government is doing to Christians, Moslems and plain old dissidents, and that some of his henchmen have been rah, rah for the Chinese government, would indicate that opponents of his Cultural Revolution would not be dealt with either charitably or with mercy.