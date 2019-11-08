Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Maria Crucified Satellico

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

I want to become a nun and, if I succeed, I want to become a saint.

Blessed Maria Crucified Satellico

More to explorer

Practicing Murder Without a License

Friday, November 8, AD 2019 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: HANFORD, CA—Authorities are looking for a woman who gave birth to a stillborn

In Memoriam

Friday, November 8, AD 2019 No Comments

The Berlin Wall, from start to finish, was a monument to the dismal failure of Communism.  Imagine a state so terrible that

PopeWatch: Pope Troll

Friday, November 8, AD 2019 No Comments

Sometimes PopeWatch suspects that the Pope is trolling us: Pope Francis insisted we go further: “We need a true ‘cultural revolution’”, he

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu