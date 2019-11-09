Menu

Facebook and Youtube have banned the mention of the name of Eric Ciaramella, the alleged “whistleblower” attempting to take down the Trump administration in a coup misnamed impeachment.  Ciaramella is a full time Democrat activist masquerading as a CIA spook.     In this they are following the lead of the mainstream media, the same mainstream media that will publish virtually any government secret they can get their hands on. The idea that you can have a fair impeachment process while the instigator remains in the shadows, is a fit element in this farcical melodrama.  The role of the media in this poor attempt at a political lynching of the chief executive of the land also demonstrates how much of journalism is simply a profession for propagandists of the Democrat party.  They have interest in facts that help the Democrats and facts to the contrary they will do their best to bury.  The Trump era slogan of The Washington Post, Democracy Dies in Darkness, is not a warning from them, but rather a statement of what they are attempting to do.

