It took some courage for Dean Cain, Superman in Lois and Clark, and Kristy Swanson, Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, to star as FBI agent Peter Strozk and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were at the center of the Russian Collusion hoax, in Phelim McAleer’s dramatization of their highly informative texts: FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers, conservatives being as popular in Hollywood as the Bubonic Plague. Strozk and Page symbolize the rot at the heart of many previously respected institutions of our nation. It is the historical function of the Trump period in our nation’s history to rip aside the curtain and reveal that what should be politically neutral organs of the state, are actually deeply politically biased and attempt to use their powers to thwart the electoral process. The shattering of illusions is never pleasant, but it is always best to deal with reality head on.