Menu

Ode to Freedom

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Something for the weekend.  Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, conducted by the late Leonard Bernstein, in the city of Berlin a few weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

 

It was a grand time to be alive.

More to explorer

Democracy Dies in Darkness

Saturday, November 9, AD 2019 No Comments

Facebook and Youtube have banned the mention of the name of Eric Ciaramella, the alleged “whistleblower” attempting to take down the Trump

November 9, 1989: Thirty Years Since the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Saturday, November 9, AD 2019 2 Comments

Thirty years ago today my bride and I arrived home from buying software for our Commodore 64  (Yeah, it is that long

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Theodorus, Nicknamed Tyro

Saturday, November 9, AD 2019 No Comments

ST. GREGORY of Nyssa begins the panegyric which he pronounced upon this martyr on his festival, at his tomb near Amasea, by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu