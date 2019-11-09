PopeWatch: Antichist?

News that PopeWatch missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

VATICAN CITY—In a private moment of reflection after watching one of his cardinals state that the head of the Roman Catholic Church was too busy speaking about the environment, addressing migrant issues, and “carrying on the work of the church” to address victims of the Church’s horrific sex abuse scandal, the Pontiff suddenly realized he might actually be the eschatological Antichrist.

“Oh man,” he murmured as he took a good, hard look at himself in the mirror. “Too busy talking about the environment to care for those abused by the Church? That sounds so bad. I wonder if I’m actually the Antichrist. Or at least an antichrist, like the ones John wrote about.” He took a few minutes to think about it, shaking his head and muttering to himself.

Go here to read the rest. The Bee is way off base on this one. First, self examination and criticism is obviously not something the Pope is good at. Second, the Antichrist would not be that obvious. (Idols at a Vatican ceremony? Satan would blush with shame.) Third, the Antichrist would surround himself with much smarter henchmen than the low intelligence lick-spittle morons who follow the Pope like vultures flying after a dying man treading crazily through a desert. At most this Pope is a precursor of the Antichrist, and even that is probably giving him too much credit.