Menu

Bad Joe! Bad!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

DETROIT, MI—Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s aides were once again forced to use the spray bottle at a recent campaign event.

As the former vice president wandered the crowd, aides were poised throughout the room, ready to spring into action. Luckily, they were prepared with their locked and loaded spray bottles when the inevitable happened.

“No, Joe! Bad Joe!” the aide said as Biden found a girl in the crowd and began to put his hands on her shoulders. She sprayed him in the face several times with the spray bottle. “What did we talk about? Heel, Joe!”

Biden whined a little but eventually backed off and followed the aide back to the stage.

“He’s learning,” the aide said. “You just have to know when to use positive reinforcement and when to resort to physical punishment.” She said that the campaign has purchased treats that are given to Biden when he’s a good boy and refrains from touching any women or girls at a campaign stop.

“Showing him a little love and care will result in drastically changed behavior if you keep at it,” she said.

Go here to read the rest.  His Secret Service detail better stay on alert.  One of these days he is going to lay hands on the wrong female.

More to explorer

You Can Always Depend on the Far Left to Hate Christ

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 5 Comments

From Chile where Leftist mobs have sacked Catholic churches.  Only lack of power keeps them from murdering every believing Catholic they can

Take Up Our Quarrel With The Foe

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 1 Comment

      In Flanders fields the poppies blow Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place, and in the

Gratitude

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 2 Comments

A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu