Menu

Take Up Our Quarrel With The Foe

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

 

 

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row, 
That mark our place, and in the sky, 
The larks, still bravely singing, fly, 
Scarce heard amid the guns below. 

We are the dead; short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, 
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields. 

Take up our quarrel with the foe! 
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high! 
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, Canadian Army Medical Officer-
Died of cerebral meningitis on the Western Front on January 28, 1918

 

More to explorer

Bad Joe! Bad!

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: DETROIT, MI—Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s aides were once again forced to use the

You Can Always Depend on the Far Left to Hate Christ

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 5 Comments

From Chile where Leftist mobs have sacked Catholic churches.  Only lack of power keeps them from murdering every believing Catholic they can

Gratitude

Monday, November 11, AD 2019 2 Comments

A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about

One Comment

  1. Yesterday at church we were talking with the kids about the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” for Veteran’s day, and neither of us could remember if it was from before or after the second world war; I ended up arguing it had to be the Great War, because of the poppies. One of the older ladies who waits in the basement until her ride gets there just quietly watched with amusement, and I realized there was a good chance she was still a teen when WWII ended.
    In my head, ladies her age were kids at the end of WWI. In real life, there aren’t many of those around anymore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu