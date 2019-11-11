Menu

You Can Always Depend on the Far Left to Hate Christ

From Chile where Leftist mobs have sacked Catholic churches.  Only lack of power keeps them from murdering every believing Catholic they can get their hands on.

5 Comments

  2. The walk of the damned.

    Hiding behind their black masks and hoods, this is the future of the Democratic Party. Thugs and killers.
    They have in their rank and file politicans, media moguls and Hollywood’s best.
    Thugs and killers.

    Is that Hillary Clinton with the white glove?

    It might as well be.

    Jesus asks us to forgive.
    Some days it’s just so hard to do that.
    Love our enemies since they might be our brethren in Christ after Jesus touches their cold hearts. It’s so hard to love them…but we can’t do it on our own. He, Jesus, does it through us.

    God, forgive them.
    God forgive me.

  4. It is difficult to forgive until we remember the forgiveness we received from Christ for the horrible things we ourselves did against His own heart. We should also recall how the disciples felt when it came time to accept Saul, now Paul after his Damascus experience. Couldn’t have been easy seeing your friends mowed down by the very one you needed to forgive. As you said, we cannot do it under our own power.

