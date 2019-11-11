You Can Always Depend on the Far Left to Hate Christ

From Chile where Leftist mobs have sacked Catholic churches. Only lack of power keeps them from murdering every believing Catholic they can get their hands on.
Bad Joe! Bad!
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: DETROIT, MI—Presidential candidate Joe Biden's aides were once again forced to use the
Horizon City, down near El Paso, had a Catholic Church broken into and consecrated Hosts stolen.
Can’t find anything about it on the news, here’s the statement:
https://www.elpasodiocese.org/message-from-fr-jose-morales.html
One of my old homeschool group ladies is in that parish, she texted to ask for prayers.
The walk of the damned.
Hiding behind their black masks and hoods, this is the future of the Democratic Party. Thugs and killers.
They have in their rank and file politicans, media moguls and Hollywood’s best.
Thugs and killers.
Is that Hillary Clinton with the white glove?
It might as well be.
Jesus asks us to forgive.
Some days it’s just so hard to do that.
Love our enemies since they might be our brethren in Christ after Jesus touches their cold hearts. It’s so hard to love them…but we can’t do it on our own. He, Jesus, does it through us.
God, forgive them.
God forgive me.
Prayers going out to the parish.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dems-move-to-strike-so-help-me-god-from-oath-taken-in-front-of-key-house-committee
I’m sorry for my rant above.
Seeing Jesus being paraded this way hit hard. The blessed sacrament being stolen. This just breaks my heart.
It is difficult to forgive until we remember the forgiveness we received from Christ for the horrible things we ourselves did against His own heart. We should also recall how the disciples felt when it came time to accept Saul, now Paul after his Damascus experience. Couldn’t have been easy seeing your friends mowed down by the very one you needed to forgive. As you said, we cannot do it under our own power.
They do not know who they are. We forgive them who they are. If they ever get to know who they are and to acknowledge who they are forgivess awaits them there.