PopeWatch: “Inclusive” Capitalism

Whenever you put an adjective before a noun, woe to the noun:
Dear Brothers and Sisters,
I extend a cordial welcome to each of you gathered for this meeting of the members of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. I thank Cardinal Peter Turkson for his kind words offered in your name.
During my meeting three years ago with participants in the Fortune-Time Global Forum 2016, I addressed the need for more inclusive and equitable economic models that would permit each person to share in the resources of this world and have opportunities to realize his or her potential. The 2016 Forum allowed for an exchange of ideas and information aimed at creating a more humane economy and contributing to the eradication of poverty on the global level.
Your Council is one of the results of the 2016 Forum. You have taken up the challenge of realizing the vision of the Forum by seeking ways to make capitalism become a more inclusive instrument for integral human wellbeing. This entails overcoming an economy of exclusion and reducing the gap separating the majority of people from the prosperity enjoyed by the few (cf. Evangelii Gaudium, 53-55). Rising levels of poverty on a global scale bear witness to the prevalence of inequality rather than a harmonious integration of persons and nations. An economic system that is fair, trustworthy and capable of addressing the most profound challenges facing humanity and our planet is urgently needed. I encourage you to persevere along the path of generous solidarity and to work for the return of economics and finance to an ethical approach which favours human beings (cf. ibid., 58).
A glance at recent history, in particular the financial crisis of 2008, shows us that a healthy economic system cannot be based on short-term profit at the expense of long-term productive, sustainable and socially responsible development and investment.
It is true that “business is a noble vocation, directed to producing wealth and improving our world. It can be a fruitful source of prosperity for the areas in which it operates, especially if it sees the creation of jobs as an essential part of its service to the common good” (Laudato Si’, 129). However, as my predecessor Saint Paul VI reminded us, authentic development cannot be restricted to economic growth alone but must foster the growth of each person and of the whole person (cf. Populorum Progressio, 14). This means more than balancing budgets, improving infrastructures or offering a wider variety of consumer goods. Rather, it involves a renewal, purification and strengthening of solid economic models based on our own personal conversion and generosity to those in need. An economic system detached from ethical concerns does not bring about a more just social order, but leads instead to a “throw away” culture of consumption and waste. On the other hand, when we recognize the moral dimension of economic life, which is one of the many aspects of the social doctrine of the Church that must be integrally respected, we are able to act with fraternal charity, desiring, seeking and protecting the good of others and their integral development.
Go here to read the rest. If the Pope wished to understand capitalism before seeking to apply adjectives to it, he might want to watch the videos below:
As a practicing Catholic, I believe in equality and welfare for all and I have seen increasing poverty, homelessness and inequality in recent years. Equality for me also includes equality of opportunities, but how can we have this when many in poverty cannot afford to progress in education or where educational facilities and public amenities have poor access for the disabled. In reality there will always be certain divisions, but a less divisive and more inclusive society is possible.
I am sick and tired of hearing about divisiveness and inclusivity, and all the concomitant liberal progressive feminist Democrat claptrap. It isn’t the gospel of social justice. It’s the Gospel of righteousness and holiness, conversion and repentance.
As far as capitalism goes, a man has a right to the fruit of the sweat of his brow. Genesis 3:19 says, “By the sweat of your brow you shall eat bread.” And 2nd Thessalonians 3:10 says, “In fact, when we were with you, we instructed you that if anyone was unwilling to work, neither should that one eat.” Indeed, every single place where poverty and homelessness and inequality have increased is every single place where the false gospel social justice has replaced the true Gospel of righteousness and holiness, conversion and repentance.
Furthermore, man can NEVER create the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. God will one day destroy this Earth and all that is in it, for 2nd Peter 3:7 and 10 says, “The present heavens and earth have been reserved by the same word for fire, kept for the day of judgment and of destruction of the godless….the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a mighty roar and the elements will be dissolved by fire, and the earth and everything done on it will be found out.” And then there will be no divisiveness; everyone will be included: “As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bend before me and every tongue shall give praise to God ” Romans 14:11.
As for poverty and homelessness, Jesus said, “You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have me” John 6:8. When the Democrats regain control of these United States (and they eventually will – Donald Trump is only a brief reprieve), they will begin open persecution of Christians and we’ll all see the truth of Christ’s statement. Yet there is hope, but that requires obedience and humility, not social justice excrement.
“If then my people, upon whom my name has been pronounced, humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their evil ways, I will hear them from heaven and pardon their sins and heal their land.” 2nd Chronicles 7:14