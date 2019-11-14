Menu

An Insult to All Self Respecting Circuses

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

“God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.”

Otto von Bismarck, Chancellor of the German Empire

 

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In honor of the impeachment hearings beginning this week, the Capitol Building has been decorated to look like a giant circus tent.

As soon as congressional maintenance staff heard that the impeachment hearings were going to begin, they went into storage and got out “the Big Top,” also used during the Kavanaugh hearings last year.

“We keep the Big Top on hand for certain situations,” said one staff member. “Usually these big inquisition-style trials, that kind of thing. They’re great entertainment. And the kids love the monkeys.”

Congressional vendors will be selling peanuts, popcorn, programs, and those big foam fingers to enhance viewers’ experience.

Rep. Adam Schiff was furious with the changes, saying they make a mockery out of a serious show trial.

“These are serious proceedings, and we will not have them mocked!” Schiff cried, wearing a clown nose, riding an elephant, and juggling fourteen flaming bowling pins. “The American public needs to know how super serious we are about this.”

Go here to read the rest.  I protest Bee!  That is a libel on almost all circuses, which are well run institutions by and large, and give value for money!

More to explorer

Nobel Peace Prize Forever

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 3 Comments

  A speech written by my son which I delivered at the Veteran’s Day observance in Dwight, Illinois November 11, 2017:  

Why I Prefer Dogs Open Thread

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 2 Comments

Hattip to Dale Price. The usual Open Thread rules apply:  be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Gregory Palamas

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 No Comments

Now is the time for action! Judgment Judgment is at the doors! So let us rise and fast, offering alms with tears

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu