Menu

Why I Prefer Dogs Open Thread

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Hattip to Dale Price. The usual Open Thread rules apply:  be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!

More to explorer

Nobel Peace Prize Forever

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 3 Comments

  A speech written by my son which I delivered at the Veteran’s Day observance in Dwight, Illinois November 11, 2017:  

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Gregory Palamas

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 No Comments

Now is the time for action! Judgment Judgment is at the doors! So let us rise and fast, offering alms with tears

PopeWatch: Frames of Reality

Thursday, November 14, AD 2019 6 Comments

The attitude of the Pope to American Catholics is best exemplified in the saying that the beatings will continue until morale approves. 

2 Comments

  2. Roy Horn will tell you. “Zee cats are beautiful zen de could never never hurt zou. Zay our family zembers und ve do everything vith dem.”

    Los Vegas. The Mirage.

    Our short hair, Sarah, could not muster the energy to carry me off the sofa. Her fangs are just too small. However she does have a look about her when her plate is kibble free.

    \ /
    ¥

    Scary.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu