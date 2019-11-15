Pamela Ewing Has Been Dreaming Again

Dave Cullen, deservedly, savages Star Trek Discovery Season Two. My bride and I are currently painfully making our way through the episodes, because we view all things Trek. I will admit that Season Two is not as bad as Season One, although that would have been a hard feat to accomplish. It looks and sounds a bit more like Trek, rather like a bat is more like a bird than a wombat is. However, neither is a bird, and Star Trek Discovery really isn’t Trek.