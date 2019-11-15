PopeWatch: This Deal Is Getting Worse All the Time

The Vatican sell out of Chinese Catholics to the Butchers of Bejing continues apace:

For the enthusiasts of the secret accord of September 22 2018 between the Vatican and China on the appointment of bishops, that of Mindong should have been the pilot diocese, the one that would educate the world about the goodness of the agreement.

Instead it is precisely the diocese of disaster.

A few hours ago “Asia News,” the online agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions that specializes in China, published with the byline of its director, Fr. Bernardo Cervellera, a dramatic account of the persecution to which Mindong auxiliary bishop Vincent Guo Xijin is being subjected because of his refusal to give in to the “diktats” of the regime, irreconcilable with the Catholic faith.

It is a persecution to which this bishop – not recognized by the government and therefore formally “clandestine” – has been subjected for years, with a brutal crescendo in the months following the accord.

For the background of his martyrdom and that of many of his priests and faithful, see this article from Settimo Cielo:

While the following are the latest dramatic updates released today by “Asia News.” (In the photo, the bishop between two public security agents, at his home).

*

Mindong. Msgr. Guo Xijin hounded by police to submit to the “independent Church”



by Bernardo Cervellera

Rome (AsiaNews) – Msgr. Vincenzo Guo Xijin, underground bishop, auxiliary of Mindong (Fujian), is being hounded by public security agents to force him to sign up to an “independent Church” in exchange for government recognition.

President Xi Jinping has established that an “independent Church” subject to the Chinese Communist Party is the condition for Catholics to live in China. For underground Catholics, an “independent” Church is unacceptable, given that the Party intends this “independence” also as a detachment from the Holy See and the universal Church. For months, the Fujian authorities have been exerting pressure, blackmailing and threatening priests to push them to sign this accession in exchange for government recognition without which their ministry is forbidden.

Since November 9 last, Msgr. Guo, 61, is under the supervision of two public security guards. Every day, throughout the day at regular intervals, various figures visited him at his headquarters in Luojiang to convince him to sign the adhesion to the Party’s policy.

The Party also wants the bishop to attend a meeting of the “independent” clergy of the Fujian, which is taking place in Xiamen, after the signing. The meeting will last until November 15. The Party’s project is to show the submission of Msgr. Guo to weaken the resistance of underground priests, who are the majority of the clergy of the diocese.

However, Mgr. Guo refuses to go to Xiamen. Yesterday morning he was loaded into a car to take him to Xiamen, but due to the bishop’s opposition, the police then decided to take him to Ningde to submit him to new tactics of persuasion. Finally, in the evening, he was taken to the new curia of the official bishop, Msgr. Zhan Silu.

According to local sources, the police “hope that Zhan will convince him to sign.”

This afternoon, Msgr. Guo escaped from the Ningde Curia and returned home to Luojiang. His faithful are sure that the police will come looking again for him soon.

Msgr. Vincenzo Guo Xijin is one of the “victims” of the Sino-Vatican agreement, which has made the diocese of Mindong a sort of “pilot project” for the implementation of the agreement. Previously, Msgr. Guo was the ordinary bishop of the diocese, recognized by the Holy See, but not by the government.

The Diocese of Mindong had over 90 thousand Catholics. Of these, at least 80 thousand belonged to the unofficial Church, served by 57 priests, 200 nuns, 300 consecrated lay people and hundreds of lay catechists. The priests of the official community were 12.

Go here to read the rest. Kipling long ago described what Pope Francis has done to the Chinese Catholics:

When the Cambrian measures were forming, They promised perpetual peace.

They swore, if we gave them our weapons, that the wars of the tribes would cease.

But when we disarmed They sold us and delivered us bound to our foe,

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “Stick to the Devil you know.”

Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.