Menu

Well, That Makes Sense

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WORLD—Scholars all over the world now believe that King Saul actually threw a spear at David after the young musician insisted on playing Christmas music well before Thanksgiving.

It was early November, just after Halloween and still a couple weeks before Thanksgiving, and David played Christmas music, even though it wasn’t really even close to December yet.

“If you play ‘Little Drummer Boy’ one more time, I’m going to pin you to the wall,” King Saul reportedly growled. “I double-dog dare you.”

David continued happily playing Christmas song after Christmas song, from “The Christmas Shoes” to “Here Comes Santa Claus.” The last straw came when David started in on “Last Christmas,” and Saul went into a blinding rage. He grabbed a spear and hurled it at David.

“NO MORE MR. NICE SAUL!” Saul screamed as he hurled the ranged weapon at David’s face. “Make it stop!”

Go here to read the rest.  David should have stuck with the classics, like this one:

 

More to explorer

Good One Mr. Sammons!

Friday, November 15, AD 2019 1 Comment

Harmless Pot. Sure.

Friday, November 15, AD 2019 19 Comments

  I have never represented a heroin junkie or a meth head who didn’t start with marijuana.  Legalization of it is now

Pamela Ewing Has Been Dreaming Again

Friday, November 15, AD 2019 2 Comments

Dave Cullen, deservedly, savages Star Trek Discovery Season Two.   My bride and I are currently painfully making our way through the episodes,

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu