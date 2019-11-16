PopeWatch: Kanye

From the only reliable source of Catholic news on the net, Eye of the Tiber:

Kanye West met with Pope Francis on Tuesday, after he was spotted arriving at the Vatican, just days after the rapper was first seen following his hospitalization for exhaustion.

West was seen walking in wearing a $10,000 rosary around his neck, a clear sign that he’s been considering converting to Catholicism. He was accompanied by an entourage that included the Knights of Columbus.

Francis spoke to reporters, telling them that West was a “a man of God” and that he would make a great priest.

West did not go into details regarding whether he planned on performing at the next World Youth Day, but later tweeted saying that he talked to Francis about ways to stop the spiritual violence in his native city of Chicago.

“Though he’s not Catholic, finding ways to effect liturgical change has been heavy on Kanye’s mind of late,” a source close to West said. “His hope is that he will be able to keep the issue of calling traditionalist Catholics rigid fresh on the mind of Francis so that he doesn’t say anything dumb like that again. And this coming from a man who says more idiotic things in a single day than most people do in a lifetime. That’s saying a lot.

The meeting was another sign that the rapper, who declared a possible bid to the Papacy at the VMA’s last year, is open to working with the Pope.

Go here to read the comments. PopeWatch suspects that the Pope will ultimately denounce Mr. West as a fundamentalist. Or ordain him.