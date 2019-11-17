Menu

John Ford’s Midway

My bride and I and our son saw Midway (2019) yesterday.  Full review to follow later in the week.  It is a great film which makes a priority of historical accuracy, at least as accurate as a film dramatization can be.  One of the vignettes in the film was of director John Ford, who was making a film about the battle as a Navy Commander while the battle was raging.  That film is above.  Privately Ford made a film tribute for the families of Torpedo Squadron 8 from the USS Hornet.  Their sacrificial unescorted torpedo run, in which they were all shot down, against the Japanese carriers at Midway paved the way for the devastatingly successful Navy dive-bomber attacks on the Japanese flattops.  Ensign George Gay was the only survivor among the pilots of the squadron. Japanese observers at the time noted the heroism of the attack of Torpedo Squadron 8 which reminded them of the best tales of Samurai self sacrifice.

 

