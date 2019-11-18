I hate organized religion. I hate that people use it to justify their crappy, bigoted beliefs.

Hannah Harrington

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

MENLO PARK, CA—In a move to better filter out unapproved positions and people, Facebook unveiled its new Bigot Recognition Technology (BRT) at a press event Tuesday.

The new tech automatically detects people who are likely to be prejudiced, backward cretins and flags them for removal from the social network.

“We’re looking for key indicators of bigotry, like being white, believing in God, and holding any political position to the right of Stalin,” Mark Zuckerberg said at the event. “Our algorithm has been trained to flag and remove offensive people who aren’t welcome on our platform: straight, cisgendered males, conservative people, and of course, Christians.”

Go here to read the rest. The forces of tolerance will prevail, even if they have to murder every last person who dares to disagree with them.