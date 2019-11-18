Cancel Culture in the Middle Ages

Unbelievably this appeared in a video Op ed in The New York Times. Is this the beginning of Thermidor for social media lynch mobs? We shall see.
Conservatives have no friends in big business: Chick-fil-A said Monday that it has stopped donations to several Christian organizations after receiving backlash
My bride and I and our son went to see Midway last Saturday. We all enjoyed it. I highly recommend it. Here
I hate organized religion. I hate that people use it to justify their crappy, bigoted beliefs. Hannah Harrington News that
I couldn’t watch the entire kid vid. The warden was annoyed by the volume.
Is the NY Times wrong about everything.
In the Middle Ages cancel culture services were provided by The Inquisition – whose play book the Left apparently has copied word-for-word.
Thermidor! That made me laugh!