Cancel Culture in the Middle Ages

Unbelievably this appeared in a video Op ed in The New York Times.  Is this the beginning of Thermidor for social media lynch mobs?  We shall see.

2 Comments

  1. I couldn’t watch the entire kid vid. The warden was annoyed by the volume.

    Is the NY Times wrong about everything.

    In the Middle Ages cancel culture services were provided by The Inquisition – whose play book the Left apparently has copied word-for-word.

