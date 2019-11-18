Capitulation, or how Chick-fil-A Got Woke and Will Go Broke

Conservatives have no friends in big business:

Chick-fil-A said Monday that it has stopped donations to several Christian organizations after receiving backlash from LGBT rights activists over the last several weeks.

The U.S. fast food chain said that as it expands, it will no longer donate to the Salvation Army, the Paul Anderson Youth Home, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which opposes same-sex marriage. The company’s charity, the Chick-fil-A Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to the two organizations.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a representative for Chick-fil-A said, saying the chain will now focus its charitable donations on “education, homelessness and hunger.”

The franchise, famous for closing on Sunday and including Bible verses on its paper cups, plans to donate a total of close to $9 million to charity include a $25,000 to a local food bank for each new restaurant the company opens.

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

Go here to read the rest. Oh the message is quite clear. Your Christianity extends no further than being closed on Sunday. A nice kick in the teeth to your loyal supporters and a grand victory for the Intolerant Left. Can’t way to see your rainbow chicken to celebrate pride month. The chickens you cook have more courage.