PopeWatch: Pachamama Out

Evo Morales, dictator of Bolivia and commie buddy of the Pope, was one of the leading instigators of official recognition of the pagan goddess Pachamama. Since he has been toppled from power the new Bolivian government is making it clear that Pachamama is out, per Edward Pentin:
Bolivia’s new interim President, Jeanine Añez, replaces the Pachamama with the Gospels. Report says she is “opposed to the resurgence of indigenous paganism” that had been promoted by ousted President Evo Morales, now living in exile in Mexico.
Pope and Mark Shea hardest hit.