Menu

PopeWatch: Pachamama Out

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Evo Morales, dictator of Bolivia and commie buddy of the Pope,  was one of the leading instigators of official recognition of the pagan goddess Pachamama.  Since he has been toppled from power the new Bolivian government is making it clear that Pachamama is out, per Edward Pentin:

Bolivia’s new interim President, Jeanine Añez, replaces the Pachamama with the Gospels. Report says she is “opposed to the resurgence of indigenous paganism” that had been promoted by ousted President Evo Morales, now living in exile in Mexico.

 

Pope and Mark Shea hardest hit.

More to explorer

The Monsignor and the Communist

Tuesday, November 19, AD 2019 1 Comment

Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as

Bishop Sheen to be Beatified on December 21 in Peoria

Tuesday, November 19, AD 2019 1 Comment

    Great news:   PEORIA, Ill. —The Diocese of Peoria announced Monday that Venerable Fulton Sheen will be beatified Dec. 21

Gettysburg Address: November 19, 1863

Tuesday, November 19, AD 2019 No Comments

Johnny Cash in the above video does a superb job of reading the Gettysburg Address.  Go here to read my analysis of

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu