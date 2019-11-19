Menu

Thanksgiving

Hattip to Amanda Servello.  We in this country never truly appreciate, most of us, just how much we have to be thankful to God for.  I recall an immigrant from Russia, long since departed this vale of tears.  He served as a Corporal in the Marine Corps during World War I, earning a Silver Star, it was known then as the Citation Star, and a permanent limp at Belleau Wood.  In a conversation I had with him back in the seventies he summed up how he felt about this land:  Some country this America!  Indeed sir.

One Comment

  1. I love this story. And I would love to be able to pay the author, Amanda Servello, or Monalisa Foster, whomever it was who grew up in Communist Romania, to share her story with the spoiled, privileged brats whom attend my local high school(s).

    For all our problems, and they are legion, we are still the greatest country on earth.

