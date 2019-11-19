Thanksgiving

Hattip to Amanda Servello. We in this country never truly appreciate, most of us, just how much we have to be thankful to God for. I recall an immigrant from Russia, long since departed this vale of tears. He served as a Corporal in the Marine Corps during World War I, earning a Silver Star, it was known then as the Citation Star, and a permanent limp at Belleau Wood. In a conversation I had with him back in the seventies he summed up how he felt about this land: Some country this America! Indeed sir.