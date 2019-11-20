Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Josaphata Michaelina Hordashevska

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

Serve your people where the need is greatest.

 

Blessed Josaphata Michaelina Hordashevska

More to explorer

Firing Line: The Fight Over Catholic Orthodoxy

Wednesday, November 20, AD 2019 No Comments

  The more things change… Michael Davies, Joseph Champlin, Malachi Martin and William F. Buckley discuss the fight over Catholic Orthodoxy.  All

Dead Politician Walking

Wednesday, November 20, AD 2019 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: LAS VEGAS, NV—Joe Biden has come under scrutiny after suggesting that Pong might

PopeWatch: Song of Roland

Wednesday, November 20, AD 2019 No Comments

The Pope was singing his same old song again:   Interreligious dialogue is an important way to counter fundamentalist groups as well

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu