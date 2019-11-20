What a sad sack Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman truly is. In the Red Army, political commissars, Zampoliti, tended to be quietly despised by the real officers attempting to perform real military duties. Zampoliti were usually on the look out for officers they could denounce to the regime. That is precisely the reputation that Vindman has in the Army. A Democrat in uniform, Vindman’s presence in the White House is a demonstration of the Deep State in action. The idea that a Lieutenant Colonel, rather than the President of the United States, gets to set the foreign policy of the US to a foreign nation would have struck the Founding Fathers as utterly mad. He also seems to be something of a tool:

The Left certainly has found new respect for the U.S. military as it was learned that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman would be testifying before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearings. It was made clear that Vindman, who actually was on that Ukraine call, was beyond reproach.

Even as Rep. Jim Jordan began to ask questions about Vindman’s judgment as brought up by his former boss, Vindman was ready, reading Fiona Hill’s glowing performance evaluation into the record. In her opinion, Vindman is a “top 1 percent military officer,” so who’s to question those credentials?

However, there was one moment that seemed to strike a chord with veterans, and that was when Rep. Devin Nunes referred to Vindman as “Mr. Vindman.” “It’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” he was corrected. That reminded a lot of people of Sen. Barbara Boxer’s “Don’t call me ma’am” moment, and veteran and Richochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel imagined it reminded a lot of enlisted people of officers they don’t really care for.

Go here to read the rest. During my misspent youth, and my inglorious sojourn in the Army, one thing that was drummed into us was civilian control of the military. We also understood that military courtesies did not apply to, or could be expected from, civilians. Military titles were rarely used unless you didn’t know the person addressed. Subordinates in formal settings were usually referred to by their last name. Superiors, officers, were referred to as sir. People who knew each other and were close in rank would usually use first names in private settings. Attempting to require a Congressman to use a military title is the hallmark of an insecure jerk in uniform, the bane of every one of us who has ever donned a uniform for Uncle Sam.

In the impeachment inquiry Vindman has played a partisan political role. He dishonors the uniform when he puts it on to perform his skit in this bad farce.