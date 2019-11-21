Menu

Impeachment Forever!

A simple rule that every good man knows by heart. It’s smarter to be lucky than it’s lucky to be smart.

Pippin, War is a Science

 

 

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—A new poll released Wednesday revealed that the majority of the nation want impeachment hearings to continue as long as possible so that Congress will be too busy to meddle with our lives.

70% of the nation agreed that the House was doing a “fine job” on the impeachment hearings, saying that it’s great that Congress is doing something other than pass terrible laws for once. 5% responded to the survey by saying they would prefer Congress stop the hearings and do their jobs, while a strong 25% said they weren’t even aware impeachment hearings were going on. This latter group is the happiest of the bunch.

The impeachment inquiry has even sparked something of a revival, as people across the country are praying that impeachment hearings will go on indefinitely so that politicians in Washington will be too distracted by them to bother us very much.

“Lord, please let Adam Schiff and his people take as long as they need,” said one man in California during his nightly prayers. “May they call millions of witnesses, investigate every lead, and leave no stone unturned. May they speak slowly. May they investigate all the way through Trump’s second term and—dare I ask too much?—his third and fourth terms too.”

Go here to read the rest.  I suspect that Trump is planning to put Congressman Schiff (D.Cal,) on retainer for his tireless services to Trump’s re-election campaign.

2 Comments

  1. Tucker has the truth. Listen to him. Forget all other “news” about Trump. Thankfully I have not spent a single second watching the impeachment fiasco. It’s masochistic.

  2. This country is in trouble. Tucker said the left is at “total war” with this country. He is correct. When will the too silent majority realize the truth in that statement and act accordingly. Why didn’t at least one Republican turn to the chair and say to him, “at long last, have you no shame?”. Take the moral high ground and destroy those who will destroy you. We are at war.

