PopeWatch: Better and Better Every Day

Yeah that China-Vatican deal keeps getting better:

Catholic bishop Guo Xijin is on the run from Chinese police after refusing to bring his church into a Catholic association approved by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Guo, 61, fled the custody of state security police who had him under close guard since Nov. 9 in a bid to pressure him into joining a Catholic body that Beijing says is “independent” of Rome, the Catholic AsiaNews website reported.

Police officers took Guo, an auxiliary bishop of Mindong diocese in the southeastern province of Fujian, to a meeting in the coastal city of Xiamen at which he was supposed to agree to join the “independent” church, and also to persuade his fellow Catholics to do the same, the report said.

“He was loaded into a car to take him to Xiamen, but due to the bishop’s opposition, the police then decided to take him to Ningde to submit him to new tactics of persuasion,” the report said.

“This afternoon, Msgr. Guo escaped from the [police] and returned home to Luojiang,” it said. “His faithful are sure that the police will come looking again for him soon.”

Repeated attempts to contact Guo on Thursday were unsuccessful.

Guo has been persecuted by the Chinese authorities since Beijing and the Vatican signed a controversial deal in September 2018 over the appointment of bishops, amid warnings that religious repression targeting unofficial churches would likely intensify.

The controversial deal eliminated the division between bishops and churches recognized by the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association and those appointed by Rome.

Rome recognized seven bishops appointed by the Chinese state, and the agreement also saw the founding of a new Catholic diocese in Chengde, in the northern province of Hebei.

But Guo has yet to be recognized by Beijing, because he refuses to sign a document committing himself to membership of an “independent church,” and out of solidarity for persecuted coreligionists.

Go here to read the rest. Under this Pope the Vatican will always be active when Catholics are being persecuted. If the government doing the persecuting can be describe in some way Leftist, the Vatican will always be on the side of the persecutors and loyal Catholics can go pound sand. Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.