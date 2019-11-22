Perspective

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

CHINA—Christians in China have joined together in lifting up their American brothers and sisters in prayer after learning Chick-fil-A has shifted around its charitable giving, possibly cutting out all anti-LGBTQ organizations.

Meeting in secret to avoid arrest, Chinese Christians are all praying for us.

“Lord, please protect our brothers and sisters in America, who are severely persecuted by the fall of Chick-fil-A,” prayed one Chinese pastor currently imprisoned for his faith. “We know this is somehow part of Your sovereign plan, yet we still cry out to You asking that You would save them from this brutal persecution.”

Local Christian man Wei Chang said American Christians are always in his prayers.

Chang is even starting a charity where Chinese Christians can financially sponsor a persecuted American Christian who doesn’t know where to get a good Christian chicken sandwich now that Chick-fil-A has caved to the LGBTQ lobby.

Go here to read the rest.