PopeWatch: Vigano

A new essay by Archbishop Carlo Vigano:

“To the Venerable Brothers … who have peace and communion with the Apostolic See in the defense of the Truth revealed by Jesus Christ, health and Apostolic Blessing. Perhaps in the past it never happened that the heart of human creatures was taken as today by such a lively desire for fraternity… One easily understands… how many are those who yearn to see more and more united among themselves the various nations, led to this by this universal feeling of brotherhood. ”

This is how the Supreme Pontiff Pius XI expressed himself at the beginning of his encyclical Mortalium animos in 1928, signed precisely on the day of the Epiphany, when the Church recalls the three wise Magi from the East, leaders of an ceaseless processional caravan guided by a shining star that appeared in the firmament, when on earth the Son of God came in the flesh, the One Savior, center of the cosmos and of History.

Ninety-one years later, last Friday, November 15, 2019 — as reported by Vatican News — Pope Bergoglio received the Great Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb (link), accompanied by various personalities and representatives of the University of Al-Azhar and the Superior Committee, all animated by the desire to give form and substance to the contents of the Document on Human Brotherhood for World Peace and the Common Cohabitation, agreed upon last August in the wake of the historic Emirate Declaration, signed by the pontiff and by the Imam during the Year of Brotherhood.

About the document mentioned above, His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, as the representative of the United Arab Emirates, had previously stated (Vatican News, September 21, 2019) that “in a world where there are so many things that divide, the Emirates are committed to unite. Like a beacon of light, they want to bring light into a dark world, bringing to light this Document, the most important signed in recent times”; as if to say that “the Light from the East” which came to visit us from on high like the sun rising (Lk 1:7-8) is now eclipsed by a new “Bright Lighthouse.”

The talks of the Vatican meeting were cordial, with words and expressive gestures of a by now consolidated friendship: we recall that this is the sixth meeting between the Pope and the Great Imam. Thus the Latin American warmth has prevailed over the long and rigid “frost” that formerly marked the relations between the Apostolic See and the highest leadership of Sunni Islam. The meeting also offered the opportunity to present the Pope with a singular project of which it is possible to get a certain idea through floor plans and 3D reconstructions.

Sir David Adjaye Obe is the creator of this architectural project, which will be built in the opulent and extravagant Abu Dhabi. It will be called the “House of the Abrahamitic Family,” a sort of New Tent of Universal Brotherhood evoking that other Tent of Hospitality in which the Ancient Patriarch (Abraham) hosted three mysterious Angels (cf Genesis 18), prefiguration of the Trinitarian God fully revealed to the legitimate Abrahamic posterity, through faith in Jesus Christ.

“Abrahamic Family House” is therefore the name of this structure that will house a synagogue, a mosque and a church, naturally dedicated to the Poverello (St. Francis of Assisi).

Sir David’s project envisages that the three different places of worship should be joined together by a single foundation and placed within a garden, evocative of a New Eden, a re-evocation in a gnostic and Masonic key of the paradise of the First Creation.

As explained to Pope Bergoglio, this “structure… will serve as a place of individual worship, but also for dialogue and interreligious exchange.” In fact, a fourth building is also planned, home to the Center for Studies and Research on Human Brotherhood, whose objective, which can be seen from the Abu Dhabi document, will be to “make the three religions known.” In this same venue will also take place ceremonies to hand out a Human Brotherhood Prize.

The building of the House of the Abramitic Family seems to be a Babelic enterprise, concocted by the enemies of God, of the Catholic Church and of the only true religion capable of saving man and the whole creation from destruction, both now and in eternity, and definitively. The foundations of this “House,” destined to give way and collapse, arise where, by the hands of the builders themselves, the One Cornerstone is about to be incredibly removed: Jesus Christ, Savior and Lord, on whom is built the House of God. “Therefore,” warns the Apostle Paul, “let everyone be careful how he builds. Indeed, no one can lay a foundation other than the one already found there, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Cor 3:10).

In the garden of Abu Dhabi the temple of the world syncretistic Neo-Religion is about to rise with its anti-Christian dogmas. Not even the most hopeful of the Freemasons would have imagined so much!

Pope Bergoglio thus proceeds to further implement the apostasy of Abu Dhabi, the fruit of pantheistic and agnostic neo-modernism that tyrannizes the Roman Church, germinated by the conciliar document Nostra Aetate. We are compelled to recognize it: the poisoned fruits of the “Conciliar springtime” are before the eyes of anyone who does not allow himself to be blinded by the dominant Lie.

