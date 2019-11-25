Menu

“As God as my Witness, I Thought Turkeys Could Fly!”

Well actually some Turkeys can.  Wild Turkeys can fly, albeit clumsily and not more than about 100 yards at a time.  Domestic Turkeys, bred for the table, cannot fly, largely due to their overdeveloped chests, home to all that prized white breast meat.  I don’t know if the publicity stunt would have fared much better with terrified flying wild Turkeys landing near onlookers.  Some things man simply was not meant to meddle with, and that includes dropping Turkeys from great heights.

2 Comments

  2. My service turkey made it cross country once, without roosting. Seriously though, as a hunter, I’ve been startled more than once by a big tom busting out of a tree over my head. They can fly, but their real amazing feat (besides running like a sports-car) is snoozing on a one or two inch branch without falling.

