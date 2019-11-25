Good Reformed Guy With a Gun

Saint Dismas would be proud:

As court records show, that past includes a 2000 conviction for felony theft.

Fortunately for DPS Trooper Edward Andersson, whose life hung on the edge before Yoxall showed up on January 12, Yoxall had his gun rights restored in 2003 after he successfully completed probation.

Yoxall has paid back his debt to society — big-time.

“That morning, I never would have dreamt that I was going to save somebody’s life, let alone take the life of another individual,” Yoxall said. “I don’t recall any thought or feeling of fear. It happened very quickly. There wasn’t necessarily time for me to react, or think logically. I don’t consider myself a hero that day.”

Yet DPS officials describe Yoxall’s actions in terms that could, in fact, best be described as heroic.

The incident began at about 4 a.m. on a lonely, rural stretch of Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, a small town about 50 miles west of Phoenix.

Trooper Edward Andersson was responding to a rollover crash when he noticed a man and an injured woman near the wrecked vehicle.

As he approached, the man fired a handgun at him. The bullet went through the trooper’s shoulder and exited his torso.

His attacker wrestled him to the ground and began slamming his head repeatedly into the asphalt.

Enter Yoxall.

On Wednesday at the news conference, dressed in a black T-shirt, glasses, and a baseball cap, with a medium build, he didn’t carry the same swagger as a gun-wielding Hollywood hero.

He has no law-enforcement training or military background.

A shooting enthusiast, he had his loaded handgun in the center console of his vehicle — something allowed in Arizona, but illegal in many other states.

“I noticed the suspect on top of Trooper Andersson, beating him in a savage way,” Yoxall said. “I immediately pulled over. My commands were ignored by the suspect as [Andersson] called out for help. And I alleviated the threat to him.”

