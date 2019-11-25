Menu

The Political Uses of Hysteria

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

When in danger,
When in doubt,
Run in circles
Scream and shout!

Anonymous U.S. military saying, e.g. Infantry Journal, Vol. 35, (1929), p. 369.

 

 

 

The whole Climate Change hysteria is a useful example of a tactic as old as politics.  Gin up an immense scare over a fake problem and arrive at a “solution” which will accomplish goals that have absolutely nothing to do with the fake problem.  In regard to Climate Change, the fake problem is Climate Change, since the climate is always changing and man’s role in it is dwarfed by the natural forces, still very imperfectly understood by Science, that govern climate.  The solution to the fake problem is increasing government control over the economy, a solution to warm the cockles of Leftist hearts everywhere, and an increase in taxes to fund ever more government control over everything.  The weakness of all of this is, of course, the evidence that anything we could do to reverse global warming would have any measurable impact is almost nil, especially when consideration is given to the fact that most of the world sees through this transparent con game, and the crusade against Climate Change is largely an obsession of Western elites.  That Pope Francis is one of the strongest advocates of this global sting, will come as no shock to Catholics paying attention since 2013.

When it comes to most things that men set out to do in this Vale of Tears, especially in an atmosphere of presumed, not proven, crisis, the ancient inquiry Cui Bono? is always a good question to ask first.

More to explorer

Nice is no Substitute for Christ

Monday, November 25, AD 2019 2 Comments

Bravo Ed Feser!:     The Mr. Rogers biopic, with Tom Hanks in the starring role, comes out this week and has

Franksgiving

Monday, November 25, AD 2019 No Comments

  This year Thanksgiving falls on November 28, as late as it can fall under the current system of holding Thanksgiving.  Such

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Catherine of Alexandria

Monday, November 25, AD 2019 No Comments

ST. CATHARINE, whom the Greeks call Æcatherina, glorified God by an illustrious confession of the faith of Christ, at Alexandria, under Maximinus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu