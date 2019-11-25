The Political Uses of Hysteria

When in danger,

When in doubt,

Run in circles

Scream and shout!

Anonymous U.S. military saying, e.g. Infantry Journal, Vol. 35, (1929), p. 369.

The whole Climate Change hysteria is a useful example of a tactic as old as politics. Gin up an immense scare over a fake problem and arrive at a “solution” which will accomplish goals that have absolutely nothing to do with the fake problem. In regard to Climate Change, the fake problem is Climate Change, since the climate is always changing and man’s role in it is dwarfed by the natural forces, still very imperfectly understood by Science, that govern climate. The solution to the fake problem is increasing government control over the economy, a solution to warm the cockles of Leftist hearts everywhere, and an increase in taxes to fund ever more government control over everything. The weakness of all of this is, of course, the evidence that anything we could do to reverse global warming would have any measurable impact is almost nil, especially when consideration is given to the fact that most of the world sees through this transparent con game, and the crusade against Climate Change is largely an obsession of Western elites. That Pope Francis is one of the strongest advocates of this global sting, will come as no shock to Catholics paying attention since 2013.

When it comes to most things that men set out to do in this Vale of Tears, especially in an atmosphere of presumed, not proven, crisis, the ancient inquiry Cui Bono? is always a good question to ask first.