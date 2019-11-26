Never Trumper End Game

The immolation of the Never Trumper movement proceeds apace. As long time readers of this blog know, I only reluctantly supported Trump in 2016. I will enthusiastically support him in 2020, largely due to his policies, but somewhat due to the flaming irrationality of many of his critics, particularly those professional conservatives who formed the core of the Never Trumper movement.
Is This Canon?
Tuesday, November 26, AD 2019 1 Comment
He’d “very much prefer..” , well isn’t that special.
I expect the irrationality, or if you prefer the insanity, of the Left and their allies in Hollywood, the media and academia. The Never Trumpets on the Right, who are too many to name here, are nothing but a collection of phony (fake) punditry. They are snobs of the worst class. They contribute nothing and breathe someone else’s air.
I used to get the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. Dick Scaife was relentless in going after the Clinton corruption. He had his pet issue and that was Planned Parenthood funding – he was all for it. I cancelled the paper over his editorial supporting PP. Years later they quit publishing a printed copy and their editorial page is syndicated columns attacking Trump and whining for free trade.
The most dangerous enemy is always the one from within. So, go away Bill Kristol. Especially now, with what is known, no rational person believes what you just posted. The only fair conclusion is that you don’t believe it yourself and, instead, you are willing to sacrifice this country, and particularly its unborn, to your wounded pride. You never were a conservative you traitor. Go away.
Trump was not my favorite either until the general elections against HC. My choice has shown me to be right in that he has been the champion of the unborn. More so than any other president. He will again be my choice. I cannot elect Democrats who with their Einsatzgruppen death squads who are a constant threat to children awaiting their birth.
He would rather have Bloomberg? What big differences between those two is he so worried about? Where is Bloomberg closer to Kristol than Trump when it comes to those Free Markets? I think Kristol’s support of the other candidates just casts doubt on how conservative he ever was. But Bloomberg?
From NY: Midget Mike bought the NYC Mayor job and for 12 years was successful in not reversing what Giuliani had achieved.
Trump has been correct all along. Bloomberg self-disclosed fake news by ordering his so-called journalists not to investigate him or any demoncrat, but 24/7 to go after President Trump.
Midget Mike (outlaw soda and plastic straws, climate hoax fanatic, gun confiscation, raise taxes, regulate everything, abortion on demand, LGBTQ, gay marriage, welfare state, etc.) is not qualified. He is a radical nanny-stater who would control everything we do and own. He would be Stalin with a soft gulag.
This isn’t a debate. It’s a war.
I’m so old I remember watching Bill Buckley and Gore Vidal on TV, and wondering why Buckley didn’t reach over and punch VIdal in the throat. Now, I know: fake conservative. They are only the other side on a long-running print media/TV debate.
Trump said: “They are really after you. I am just in the way.”
Every time that man opens his mouth, I feel the need to bathe. There are many misguided individuals amongst moderates, even the far left, who cannot come close to his level of nauseating pomposity.
The establishment Republicans never truly cared about the social issues; their never Trump position has made it blindingly obvious.
Now, I know: fake conservative.
There was nothing fake about Buckley’s conservatism. I disagree with him at times, but he was a true believer.