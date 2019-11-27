Menu

Panic in the Sky

As a boy I watched endless reruns of the Superman live action series.  My favorite episode was Panic in the Sky which aired in 1953, the twelfth episode of the second season.  Both Superman and Clark Kent in that episode had to face a menace that might destroy him.  Stricken with amnesia, Clark Kent, with no recollection of being Superman, demonstrated that powers do not make the hero.  Not a bad lesson for children to learn.

 

