Menu

Thanks for Nothing!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—In honor of Thanksgiving week, the nation’s progressives have begun to give thanks that they have so much to be angry and offended about this year.

“Thank you, unspecified deity who may or may not exist, for giving us so much stuff to be outraged about,” said Staci Walder, 42, of Portland, as she prepared her vegan, kale-wrapped turkey. “I’m truly humbled that you’ve blessed me with the Trump presidency, the patriarchy, the laws of economics, and biological facts to rage against.”

“Every year, it’s important to pause and recognize how much we have to be angry about.”

“A lot of people struggle with gratitude, but I’m deeply thankful that the universe has given us a veritable cornucopia of things to be mad about,” agreed Mary Wallace, 27, of New York. “I know that I come from a place of privilege, and when I think about those poor people who have absolutely nothing to be mad about, I utter a prayer of thanks to goddess.”

Many progressives partake in an annual tradition of writing down all the things they’re thankful to be mad about:

  • White people
  • Pronouns
  • Personal responsibility
  • Satire that does not affirm their viewpoint
  • Billionaires
  • Old tweets
  • 32-ounce sodas
  • Plastic straws
  • People who hold a steady job
  • Appropriating other cultures
  • Excluding other cultures
  • Bush
  • Obama
  • Trump
  • Babies
  • Kanye West
  • America

Go here to read the rest.  Leftism, the surly ungrateful brat of political philosophies.

More to explorer

Arkancide Most Fowl

Wednesday, November 27, AD 2019 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   WASHINGTON, D.C.—A turkey recently pardoned by President Trump was found dead after

Of Turkeys, Eagles and Grizzly Bears

Wednesday, November 27, AD 2019 No Comments

  After the American Revolution, former American officers in that struggle created a fraternal organization called the Society of Cinncinatus, named after

Confederate Thanksgiving

Wednesday, November 27, AD 2019 No Comments

Once more upon the plains of Manassas have our armies been blessed by the Lord of Hosts with a triumph over our

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu