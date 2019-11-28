St. Augustine, Thoughts on Advent

As I was doing my nightly reading of Augustine Day by Day, it struck me how appropriate the readings were for Advent, so I’d like to share them. (Presumably the editor for this book, John Rotelle, chose them for this very reason.)

November 28th, “Time of Mercy:”*

“Now is the time of mercy, for us to correct ourselves. The time for judgment has not yet come. There is no need to despair. Because of our human, pardonable, and more trivial sins, God has established in the Church set times for requesting mercy. We have a daily medicine in our saying ‘forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors,’ so that we may share in the Body and Blood of Christ. Sermon 17,5

November 29th, “Live for the Lord’s Coming:”

“My brothers and sisters, believe firmly what you believe–that Christ will return. What does it matter when? Prepare yourself for his coming.Live as though He were coming today, and you will not fear His coming. Sermon 265, 3-4

December 3rd, “The Final Rest:”

“Once we are in heaven, we shall be at rest and we shall see. We shall see and we shall love. We shall love and we shall praise.The end of our desires will be the One Who can be admired without end, can be loved without our being bored, can be praised without our becoming tired.” City of God : 22, 30

December 4th, “The Right Choice:”

“Knowing that the last day is coming is useful to us, and not knowing when it is coming is just as useful. Thus, we may have no fear of that day, but even love it. for that day increases the tasks of unbelievers but ends the tasks of believers.It is now in your power to choose which of these possibilities you desire, before that day arrives. But once it has arrived, this possibility will no longer exist. [emphasis added] So make your choice now, while you have time, because God mercifully delays what He conceals.” Commentary on Psalm 36, 1

December 10th, “The Coming of Christ:”