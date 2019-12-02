Menu

For the Benefit of Pope Francis

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

More to explorer

Free Speech in Germany is Dead

Monday, December 2, AD 2019 1 Comment

    You can take the girl out of East Germany, but you can’t take East Germany out of the girl. Mark

Never Appear in a Kangaroo Court

Monday, December 2, AD 2019 1 Comment

  No, Trump is not going to help the Democrats salvage the ratings disaster that the impeachment hearings have become.  No, he

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Bibiana

Monday, December 2, AD 2019 No Comments

Abridged from her Acts, which are disfigured by interpolations. See Anast. in Simplicio, et Baron. Annot. in Martyr. Rom. Bosius et Aringhi,

7 Comments

  2. It’s as if he’s trying to suggest that almost any tradition in the Church’s history is purely optional.

  3. By the time pope Francis is dead I am afraid the catholic church will be in agony.We need bishops and lay people to keep the church on life support now.

  5. “Authority is not given to you to over the KING,, Steward!”
    Gandalf to Denethor
    JR Tolkien, lord of the rings.

  6. Not directly related but…………..

    Francis also came out against strategic nuclear deterrent after his recent visit to Nagasaki and Hiroshima; and against commercial nuclear power after his visit to Fukushima. Like all anti-nukes, he first decries the massive loss of life that the nuclear detonations caused over Japan while ignoring the fire bombing of Tokyo and what would have happened had a conventional invasion of Japan been necessary; then he conflates nuclear energy for electricity with nuclear weapons, ignoring that even including Fukushima (which killed NO member of the public though hydro dam failures and natural gas tank explosions sure did), nuclear’s mortality rate per terawatt hour is lower than all other energy forms – hydro, coal, oil, gas, wind & solar.

    This freaking worthless useless Marxist Peronist Caudillo condemns the United States every chance he gets. He puts idols in the Vatican gardens. He has a pagan light show on St. Peter’s Basilica. He wears a commie crucifix. He trades Catholics in China for adulation by the communist authorities. He promotes homosexual predators and heterodox clerics into key episcopate positions. He even decried the death penalty for hardened criminals before US Congress (contrary to Genesis 9:6) while having refused any mention of the death penalty called abortion – remember that?! He does everything that a Judas Iscariot would do who is about to turn the Church over to the anti-Christ. Yes, I want him deposed and anathematized – him and all his works and all his henchmen. I am wrong for saying this. I know that. But I despise him. I loathe, abhor and detest him. And that’s the way it is. My charity for him is gone. It left a long time ago when he had a chance to confront the Democrats in Congress over abortion and turned the tables on us.

    God, please save your Church from this evil man. Have mercy! In Jesus’ Name!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu