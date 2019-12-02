Menu

Free Speech in Germany is Dead

You can take the girl out of East Germany, but you can’t take East Germany out of the girl.

Mark Steyn in reference to Chancellor Merkel.

 

A point of historical reference.  Weimar Germany had laws against what today would be defined as “hate speech”.  They set the precedent for the Nazis banning speech regarded as “un-German”.    Frau Merkel is setting a dangerous precedent for those who follow after her.

One Comment

  1. In the words of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: “Who gets to define hatred? (dignity, extreme, violated, oppose and free society)? The one you least wish. The Catholic Church’s prayers against Hitler were punishable by death. The Nazis were a one party system that brecked no opposition.
    Janet Napolitano defined all returning vets as “extreme right wingers” because the vets knew how to fire a gun. All pro-life persons were also defined as “extreme right wingers” because we found Roe v. Wade to be a politicized miscarriage of Justice.
    Hatred is not one of the capital sins. Hatred of pollution, crime and sin is a virtue.
    And the taxpayers did build the bridges, schools, hospitals and roads on our public square. The taxpayers do own the municipal buildings and lawn, all public land and waterways, in joint and common tenancy.
    In the words of Carl von Stauffenberg: “Sacred Germany” Sacred Germany, like Caesar, is owned by “their Creator”, God.

