Menu

Definitely Cowards

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

DC Comics walks the walk for their Chinese paymasters:

 

The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of hot-pink words spelling out the new comic book’s tagline, “the future is young.” It was posted on DC Comics’ Twitter and Instagram accounts; both platforms are blocked in mainland China. The poster was meant to promote a forthcoming DC Black Label comic called “Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child,” due to hit shelves Dec. 11. DC Black Label is an imprint that seeks to appeal to an older-skewing readership through reprints and original limited series.

But the poster came under fire from Chinese internet users who contended that it contained coded messages in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. They said that the Molotov cocktail alluded to young Hong Kong protesters’ more violent tactics, that the “dark knight’s” choice of black attire referred to the black-clad Hong Kong protesters, and that the “golden child” of the book’s title was a veiled reference to the color yellow, which was taken up by previous pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong five years ago.

“The black clothes represent Hong Kong, the mask represents Hong Kong, the Molotov cocktail represents Hong Kong, what else here doesn’t represent Hong Kong???” wrote one angry Weibo commenter. Another chimed in: “No matter what the reason, to put an image like this up at a sensitive time like this means you have a death wish.”

DC Comics has since removed the poster from its social media. A Beijing-based representative of Warner Bros. declined to comment on the move.

Go here to read the rest.  Ah the entertainment industry!  Always ready to strike “woke” poses domestically and always eager to truckle to real tyrants overseas for the sake of their bottom line.  Pathetic.

 

 

More to explorer

Preach It Carl!

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 1 Comment

Carl Olsen is reading the twitter feed of the Pope, so we don’t have to.

Rage

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 3 Comments

Science Fiction author Sarah Hoyt nails it:   There is an anger in the land I don’t think you’re even vaguely aware

The Cat’s Meow

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 No Comments

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: U.S.—Many have criticized Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan, “No Malarkey,” for being

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu