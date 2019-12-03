PopeWatch: Failure to Communicate

Sandro Magister looks at an article explaining how Pope Francis communicates:

But let’s hear from”La Civiltà Cattolica,” to understand how Pope Francis himself explains his own way of speaking, in which – the magazine exhorts – he must be left to swim “like a fish in water.”

“A NEW EVENT OF COMMUNICATION”

by Diego Fares S.J., from “La Civiltà Cattolica” of November 16, 2019

The fact that the pope, the interviewee, should turn into a coauthor of the book, changes its literary genre: we do not find ourselves before a journalistic report, but rather before a new event of communication. […] These coauthored conversations definitively solidify a style of communication that Francis has gradually been elaborating – starting with the first interview that he gave to Fr. Antonio Spadaro – in every meeting with journalists on the way back from his apostolic journeys.

Francis has understood that granting interviews is one way to “get out” toward the periphery of language. To get out in the sense that, when he makes an official speech, he delivers a “complete” discourse, while when he gives an interview, his discourse is “incomplete” and is completed by what the other says. […]

The pope is aware of running risks, but for him “the most important thing is that the message gets across,” as he himself stated, visibly moved, at the press conference during the trip back from Myanmar. […]

We have before us a pope who has gone from feeling “like Daniel in the lions’ den” to finding himself not only at his ease, but turning into a journalist himself, to the point of using the questions and answers to reflect, with the journalists, on the way in which he seeks to communicate. […]

Just as important as the concrete opinions of the pope is the stimulating character of his way of dialoging. […] The pope has his say on many topics, it is true; but if one looks at how he moderates and clarifies his judgments – something that many in the media do not take into account – one realizes that he is not seeking to impose an idea of his own, but is testing the terrain on which the other permits him to rest his foot in dialogue, in order then to take – together – a step forward in the common good and in the understanding of the truth. […]

Therefore, the fragility of his proposals must not be confused with relativism or ambiguity. If the living word is stripped of the tough bark of irrefutable abstraction and becomes fragile, it is to imitate the Lord, who took on the fragility of our flesh in order to be capable of speaking with us in such a way that we could understand him and allow him to enter into our lives and into our hearts. […]

The way in which Francis considers statistical data can help us understand how he interprets the present. […] The pope uses data – those elaborated by science and those of the common man – not to justify an erudite discourse or fixed ideas, nor to gain popularity, but as a point of departure for a dialogue that could truly turn out to be fruitful.

The expressions that he selects are not at all intrusive. […] This control of language, so that it may suggest everything and impose nothing, must not be interpreted only as a manifestation of the pope’s personal humility, but must be understood as the full exercise of magisterial power at a level and with a precision to which many are not accustomed. The object of the magisterium is not only dogmatic definitions on controversial points, which are concluded with an anathema or with a general law, but also the indication that there is a gift of the Spirit to which particular attention must be paid. […]

If there is something during these years that the pope has taught to journalists – and to anyone who may wish to listen to him – it is that what he says requires a correct interpretation on the part of the other. […] And this entails that one keep in mind not only “that which he says,” but also “to whom he says it, when, where, with what tone and in what way.” […] The fear of being misinterpreted induces many not to speak, and drives those who must do so because of their office to “bulletproof” their language. This is why, when the pope without too much rhetoric sets himself to dialogue, at the least it is necessary to listen well to what he says and how he says it. Removing the question marks from his questions, depriving his statements of temporal nuances, translating his suggestions into dogmas, decontextualizing a phrase… all of these expedients, adopted inadvertently or in bad faith, are tantamount to mocking a fish after it has been taken from the water.

Go here to read the rest. Read the last paragraph in the light of this story about Juan Peron:

The story is told that Perón, in his days of glory, once proposed to induct a nephew in the mysteries of politics. He first brought the young man with him when he received a deputation of communists; after hearing their views, he told them, “You’re quite right.” The next day he received a deputation of fascists and replied again to their arguments, “You’re quite right.” Then he asked his nephew what he thought and the young man said, “You’ve spoken with two groups with diametrically opposite opinions and you told them both that you agreed with them. This is completely unacceptable.” Perón replied, “You’re quite right too.”