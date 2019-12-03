Science Fiction author Sarah Hoyt nails it:
There is an anger in the land I don’t think you’re even vaguely aware of. I’m not — not even close — the most hot tempered on our side. And I was a very reluctant Trump voter. But watching your sham- wow-impeachment (It’s Russia, it’s Ukraine, it’s taxes, it’s mean tweets against the squad, it’s the fact that orange man bad), your attempt to reverse elections you don’t like, and silence people who don’t agree with you, has me spitting mad, furious, not even sure what to do with all this anger. And I’m not alone. You have no idea of the anger stalking this land. (And if you say “you sound angry” guess what “Damn skippy. You have no idea how angry.” The only ones not angry aren’t paying attention.)
We’re expressing it with humor. We are as fond of a joke as Jeffrey Epstein, who didn’t kill himself.
Be glad we can still express it with humor. But beware there’s anger there. Deadly serious anger.
Rattle, rattle, rattle.
You can’t stop us. The more you do to try to stop us the angrier we get. And you won’t like us when we’re angry.
That much I can promise you. You won’t like us when we’re angry.
Go here to read the rest. Democracies work only when the most important factions within them agree to play by the rules of the game. Since the stunning outcome, at least to those not paying attention, of the 2016 presidential election, the Left in this country has been giving off signals that they no longer are content to play by the rules of the game. This development bodes ill for long term civil peace in this fair land of freedom.
3 Comments
“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf****r,” Tlaib said Thursday.
The congresswoman from Detroit doesn’t fully understand the problem with her hatred for Trump.
By MFing Trump she inadvertently MF’ed those who supported him.
She’s sending a perfect message of HATE for her son to emulate. Nice work congresswoman.
The message from the Left is Anarchy first, rebuild in our image afterward. What they fail to understand is that they are undermining their own interests.
Who will be the dictator of Amerika?
Who will be it’s czars?
Who will be IN the crowd and who will be out?
Once the rules have been abolished or twisted beyond recognition, he/she will the biggest fist wins.
The Left is certainly heading off a cliff into an abyss.
Rosaries and ammunition for defense. The tyrants are blood thirsty. Impeach this MF
Congresswoman….[?]
The Left hasn’t been content to play by the rules of the game since before it punished Roscoe Filburn for growing too much wheat to feed his own animals. For this reason, the Left will always be the enemy.
Sarah Hoyt expresses exactly how I feel about Democrats, the USCCB, Francis and all the rest.