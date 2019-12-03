Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Attalia

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Benedictine abbess and niece of St. Odilia. Attalia became the abbess of St. Stephen’s Convent in Salzburg, Austria.

From Catholic Online

More to explorer

Definitely Cowards

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 No Comments

DC Comics walks the walk for their Chinese paymasters:   The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of

Preach It Carl!

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 1 Comment

Carl Olsen is reading the twitter feed of the Pope, so we don’t have to.

Rage

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 3 Comments

Science Fiction author Sarah Hoyt nails it:   There is an anger in the land I don’t think you’re even vaguely aware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu