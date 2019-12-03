Menu

Sheen’s Beatification Delayed

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

As of yesterday.

No real details beyond “a few members of the bishop’s congress” requesting it.

Press release here.

Going off of random news reports, it may be related to rather crazy accusations from known crazy accusers.

On the upside, at least my husband and I hadn’t reserved our hotel rooms yet?

More to explorer

Definitely Cowards

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 1 Comment

DC Comics walks the walk for their Chinese paymasters:   The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of

Preach It Carl!

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 4 Comments

Carl Olsen is reading the twitter feed of the Pope, so we don’t have to.

Rage

Tuesday, December 3, AD 2019 9 Comments

Science Fiction author Sarah Hoyt nails it:   There is an anger in the land I don’t think you’re even vaguely aware

5 Comments

  2. In 1979, Fulton John Sheen received his greatest accolade when Pope John Paul II embraced him at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The Holy Father said to him, “You have written and spoken well of the Lord Jesus. You are a loyal son of the Church.” With that last acknowledgment, Fulton Sheen passed into eternal life just two months later on December 9, 1979.
    https://celebratesheen.com/biography/

  3. Given the crazy delays up to now with the whole “oh we have a dude WORKING MIRACLES but yeah going for sainthood no, that’s not cool” thing, I have no idea what to think.

    Beyond “dang it, we were gonna go there.”

  4. Just another way to squash joy out of the faithful and keep the print about his extraordinary work for the Lord from the uninformed.

  5. Logistics.

    One month to plan and incorporate a Beatification. Seriously.

    They did not have it all together to put this on. Fr. Solanas had 68,000 in Ford Field. He wasn’t nearly as known or as popular as Sheen. This I heard on Revenant radio this afternoon. It makes sense to me. Logistics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu