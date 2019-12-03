The Cat’s Meow

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Many have criticized Joe Biden’s new campaign slogan, “No Malarkey,” for being out of touch and old-fashioned.

But new polls show that the slogan is actually a huge hit among the working class in the 1920s. While a minority said Trump was their man and a few liked some of the other Democratic candidates, over 92% of the 1920s demographic said that they were “real keen on Biden.”

“I like this Biden fellow, see?” said one man smoking a cigar in a speakeasy as he cleaned his Tommy gun. “No balderdash, no malarkey, not on his watch, ya got it, toots? He’s the real deal, the bee’s knees, the cat’s pajamas, a real nifty gent, and I ain’t no pushover, ya see?”

“These other candidates are always givin’ us the runaround, fillin’ our heads with hornswoggle, codswallop, fiddlesticks, and balderdash. But not Joe — he’s just like us. You could see yourself havin’ a spot o’ moonshine with Joe, or picking’ up dames down on the boardwalk, or even rollin’ around with the chopper squad rubbin’ out coppers.”

“Joe ain’t no stool pigeon, I’d bet my life on it, see?”

How old is Joe? He is old enough that he can recall watching FDR on TV, reassuring the country after the stock market crash in 1929. President Hoover was not amused although he did appreciate the futuristic technology.