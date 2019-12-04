Menu

Hong Kong Protest Movement is Spreading

Bad news for the Butchers of Beijing:

Protesters in southern Guangdong province, China, took to the streets last week to demand the communist government not build a polluting crematorium near their town, adopting slogans common to the Hong Kong protest movement, Time magazine noted on Monday.

The Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, which openly supports the anti-communist movement, reported the use of slogans such as “revolution of our times,” which China considers seditious hate speech, and “just like you, Hong Kong!” in Guangdong. As China heavily censors coverage of the Hong Kong protests and bans all statements of support from the few permitted social media sites in the country, the adoption of the Hong Kong movement’s slogans and tactics is a sign that people within Communist China are informing themselves regarding the protests through unapproved means.

Go here to read the rest.  Tyrants can win a thousand times and tyrants they remain.  Those opposing them need only topple them once and the regime becomes one with Nineveh and Tyre.

 

