PopeWatch: Bishop Sheen

Well, this is disappointing:

The diocese originally received word from the Vatican on Nov. 18 that the beatification had been approved to take place the following month. But the diocese said that on Dec. 2 “the Holy See decided to postpone the date of Beatification, at the request of a few members of the Bishop’s Conference who have asked for further consideration.” 

“Bishop Jenky is deeply saddened by this decision,” said the press release. “In particular, Bishop Jenky is even more concerned for the many faithful who are devoted to Sheen and who will be affected by this news.” 

Go here to read the rest.  Go here to read the announcement of the postponement.  It is hard to exaggerate how disappointing this is for faithful Catholics in the Peoria Diocese, as the movement to canonize Bishop Sheen has been a popular cause here for decades.

PopeWatch detects in this abrupt postponement the hoofprints of the New York Archdiocese.  Now that Peoria has the body of Bishop Sheen, evil forces in New York are apparently playing dog in the manger.   Of course this also demonstrates the Key Stone Kops manner in which the Church is currently being managed.

 

