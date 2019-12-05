Menu

Elizabeth Hitler

Each statement below is a fictional paraphrase, based on historical facts, except for that of Elizabeth Ann Herring Warren, democrat candidate for U.S. president in 2020. Her recent words are directly quoted.  Her “just 1.3%” translates to about 12,000 murdered babies each year, child’s play compared to the numbers associated  with other genocidal demons. What’s a mere 12,000?

Adolf Hitler: What’s all the fuss? We national socialists only exterminated about 1% of the German Volk – and  many of them were subhuman Jews.

Josef Stalin: Who cares whether under our socialist regime  it was 15 million, 20 million, or 60 million? It was a small percentage of our total population – many kulaks and serfs – and they gave up a miserable existence  so the rest of us could enjoy life’s pleasures.

Mao-Tse Tung:  We brought socialism to new levels in China. One-tenth of the peasants had to be destroyed for land reform. And, yes, I am proud to say we killed about 45 million in the Great Leap Forward. To relieve the famine, I let people starve to death. It was better to let half of the people die so that the other half can eat their fill. It was heartbreaking for some that we had to kill all those Tibetans, about 800,000 or so, but the real number is hard to prove. Some we shot, others were  beaten to death, crucified, burned alive, drowned, mutilated, starved, strangled, hanged, boiled alive, buried alive, drawn and quartered, and beheaded. All for the good of China.

Pol Pot:  Yes, we got rid of about 25% of our population, but they met Marx’s definition of a historyless people. We killed them all in the name of socialist progress and class struggle.  Most of them were those useless subhuman Cham people anyway.  We will be forever thankful to Mao for his sage advice and the funding from his government. Although others killed more, we had the purest socialist genocide on record, percentagewise.

Elizabeth Warren: “Only 1.3 percent of abortions take place at 21 weeks or later, and the reasons are heartbreaking . . . 20-week abortion bans are dangerous and cruel. They would force women to carry an unviable fetus to term or force women with severe health complications to stay pregnant with their lives on the line.”

Heartbreaking – Or Cold-hearted ?

The Guttmacher Institute, research arm of Planned Parenthood, has referred to a study that concluded that “most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.”  So, for most mothers of the just 1.3%  there were no broken hearts, at least not theirs.

Without exception, each year the hearts of those mere 12,000 babies stop beating. Perhaps a few of those hearts, still alive, were sold by Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses.

It  is no surprise that Elizabeth Warren refuses to say clearly: “I am a socialist.” Maybe she is just 97% socialist.

