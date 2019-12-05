Not Funny Professor

Melania is among the most opaque figures in our public life. One thing I’d bet the farm on, though, is that she’s a tigress for Barron. Prof. Karlan better give the First Lady (and her fingernails) a wide berth.

Art Deco, December 4, 2019

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Bombshell testimony on Capitol Hill today revealed a shocking truth: that some people do not like President Trump.

Several progressive experts were brought in to testify, and they all confirmed the startling revelation: some of the country does not care much for Trump and wants him to be impeached.

“This shocking revelation may be the end for the Trump administration,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler. “It’s game over. Lights out. The jig is up. The fat lady is singing. The curtains have fallen. The walls are closing in. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump voluntarily resigns after this. We have spent millions of taxpayer dollars and used up everybody’s precious time, but it was all worth it: these liberal professors do not like Trump, and rumor has it that some other people in America don’t like him either.”

Democrats renewed calls for Trump to resign following the bombshell testimony.

Go here to read the rest. Well this dismal hearing confirmed my belief, based on hard won experience, that law professors are never as intentionally funny as they think they are:

The only worthwhile testimony was that of Professor Jonathan Turley, not a supporter of Trump: