Menu

Not Funny Professor

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Melania is among the most opaque figures in our public life. One thing I’d bet the farm on, though, is that she’s a tigress for Barron. Prof. Karlan better give the First Lady (and her fingernails) a wide berth.

Art Deco, December 4, 2019

 

 

 

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Bombshell testimony on Capitol Hill today revealed a shocking truth: that some people do not like President Trump.

Several progressive experts were brought in to testify, and they all confirmed the startling revelation: some of the country does not care much for Trump and wants him to be impeached.

“This shocking revelation may be the end for the Trump administration,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler. “It’s game over. Lights out. The jig is up. The fat lady is singing. The curtains have fallen. The walls are closing in. I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump voluntarily resigns after this. We have spent millions of taxpayer dollars and used up everybody’s precious time, but it was all worth it: these liberal professors do not like Trump, and rumor has it that some other people in America don’t like him either.”

Democrats renewed calls for Trump to resign following the bombshell testimony.

Go here to read the rest.  Well this dismal hearing confirmed my belief, based on hard won experience, that law professors are never as intentionally funny as they think they are:

 

The only worthwhile testimony was that of Professor Jonathan Turley, not a supporter of Trump:

 

More to explorer

The True Meaning of Christmas

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

A Charlie Brown Christmas was first broadcast in 1965 on CBS.  I was 8 years old and I was stunned at the

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Crispina

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

ST. AUSTIN informs us, 1 that this glorious martyr was a lady of high birth, very rich, and engaged in the marriage

PopeWatch: China

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

Ah, the China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:   Chinese Bishop John Fang Xingyao, who presides over the communist-sanctioned Catholic ecclesial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu