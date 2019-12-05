Menu

PopeWatch: China

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Ah, the China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:

 

Chinese Bishop John Fang Xingyao, who presides over the communist-sanctioned Catholic ecclesial association, said that love of country should supersede love of the Catholic Church.”Love for the homeland must be greater than the love for the Church and the law of the country is above Canon law,” Bishop Fang told the Political Consultative Conference on Religions on November 26 in Beijing. 

Go here to read the rest.  Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.

More to explorer

The True Meaning of Christmas

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

A Charlie Brown Christmas was first broadcast in 1965 on CBS.  I was 8 years old and I was stunned at the

Not Funny Professor

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

Melania is among the most opaque figures in our public life. One thing I’d bet the farm on, though, is that she’s

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Crispina

Thursday, December 5, AD 2019 No Comments

ST. AUSTIN informs us, 1 that this glorious martyr was a lady of high birth, very rich, and engaged in the marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu