PopeWatch: China

Ah, the China-Vatican deal keeps getting better and better:

Chinese Bishop John Fang Xingyao, who presides over the communist-sanctioned Catholic ecclesial association, said that love of country should supersede love of the Catholic Church.”Love for the homeland must be greater than the love for the Church and the law of the country is above Canon law,” Bishop Fang told the Political Consultative Conference on Religions on November 26 in Beijing.

Heckuva job Conclave of 2013, heckuva job.