PopeWatch: The Prerogative of the Harlot

The Pope is shocked that his policy of being a cheerleader for mass Islamic immigration into Europe is receiving pushback:

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decried the mistreatment of migrants and said that he is shocked by anti-immigration narratives within Europe during a conversation with Jesuits in Thailand published Thursday.

“I must admit that I am shocked by some of the narratives I hear in Europe about borders. Populism is gaining strength,” Pope Francis said in Thailand according to the Jesuit-run journal La Civilita Cattolica transcript published online Dec. 5.

“The Mediterranean has been turned into a cemetery. The notorious cruelty of some detention centers in Libya touches my heart … In other parts there are walls that even separate children from parents,” the pope is reported to have said in a meeting on Nov. 22.

The pope said that migration issues are compounded by a “defensive mindset” that creates a state of fear and makes people believe that “you can only defend yourself by strengthening borders.”

Go here to read the rest. Most people, wisely, hold most politicians in low esteem. Ecclesiastical politicians like the Pope tend to be worse than the average secular politician. Ecclesiastical politicians have a tendency of condemning as un-Christian those who complain when some idiot policy promoted by the politicians in clerical dress goes awry. In short they wish to act like politicians without being held to account like politicians. The words of British Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin on March 17, 1931 fits most of the political clergy:

“The newspapers attacking me are not newspapers in the ordinary sense,” Baldwin said. “They are engines of propaganda for the constantly changing policies, desires, personal vices, personal likes and dislikes of the two men. What are their methods? Their methods are direct falsehoods, misrepresentation, half-truths, the alteration of the speaker’s meaning by publishing a sentence apart from the context…What the proprietorship of these papers is aiming at is power, and power without responsibility – the prerogative of the harlot throughout the ages.”