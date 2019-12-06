The Prime Directive of Advertising

Believe it or not, the above ad, a banal one I think, has generated immense controversy.

A winning advertisement can create a veritable halo around a brand. Then there’s what happened to Peloton.

The high-end exercise equipment maker has lost about $1.6 billion in market value following a controversial TV ad that some have bashed as sexist, classist and promoting an unhealthy body image. Although the spot originally ran in early November, Peloton shares have lost 15% since Monday, when the ad made the rounds on social media.

Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst with equity research and trading firm MKM Partners, said the sharp drop in Peloton shares reflects “the negative sentiment toward the ad and the backlash. I don’t see any other fundamental reason that it would drop as such.”

Go here to read the rest. Peloton’s paid snake oil salesmen forgot the first rule of contemporary advertising: no ad can imply that any woman is not absolutely perfect just as she is.

Run afoul of that ad commandment and the internet woke, the eleventh plague, will descend upon the hapless company involved like ravenous locusts. This is tricky since women do most of the buying of products in almost all societies, and the purpose of advertising is to convince prospective buyers that this purchase is essential for them, and the more that is not the case, the more the ad must make that case. Perhaps this ad should have had an attractive woman buying a bike for a schlub of a husband and telling him to lose fifty pounds or lose her. He begins to lose weight, she appreciates his efforts and she occasionally uses the bike herself, just for fun of course. Played for laughs, no one would have said a peep. Ah advertising, one of the few professions more rightly despised than that of being a lawyer!